Community views sought on Police marching at Pride events

LGBTQIA+ advocacy group Just.Equal Australia wants to know the views of LGBTQIA+ Australians on what groups should be allowed to participate in pride parades and other LGBTQIA+ community events.

The group has launched a new community survey in response to public debate about police marching in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade and Melbourne Midsumma Pride March, along with other pride events around Australia.

“Police participation in pride parades has been a controversial issue for several years,” Just.Equal spokesperson and social science researcher Dr Sharon Dane said in announcing the survey.

“There has also been debate about the participation of particular political, religious and business groups in pride parades and other pride events.”

“Just.Equal believe the views of the LGBTIQA+ community should shape public policy, especially on controversial issues like participation in pride events.”

“That is why we have launched a new survey seeking the views of the wider LGBTIQA+ community.”

“The survey asks community members their view on police, religious, political and business participation in pride events, and under what conditions such participation is acceptable.”

“We will ensure pride organisations and the media are aware of the results of the survey to better inform the debate in coming years.”



-To take part the survey go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/LGBTIQAPrideEventsSurvey

