Community to hold vigil for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

A community vigil for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies is set to be held this Friday, March 1.

Former Channel 10 presenter and AFL umpire Jesse Baird and his partner, Qantas cabin crew member Luke Davies were allegedly murdered by NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon on February 19.

Their remains were recovered on February 27 at a property outside Goulburn.

It is alleged that Jesse was being stalked by Lamarre-Condon in the months prior to the murder.

There have been conflicting reports on the nature of their relationship, with NSW Police describing it as “on-again, off-again” and others reporting that Jesse had never reciprocated Lamarre-Condon’s feelings.

Vigil to be held for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

To honour the lives of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, the community is hosting a vigil on Friday evening.

“Jesse Baird and Luke Davies had their lives taken far too soon in the most tragic of circumstances,” the event description reads.

“With the permission of Jesse and Luke’s families, our community is invited to come together and honour their memories.

“To the family and friends of Jesse and Luke, we are so sorry – our hearts are with you.”

Condolence books will also be available onsite.

Where: Green Park, Darlinghurst

When: Friday, March 1 at 6.30PM

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.

