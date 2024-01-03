Community Spotlight: Benjamin Wash

It’s been quite the journey for Benjamin Wash, from the small town of Malanda, Far North Queensland (population less than 2000) to the bright lights of Sydney, where he operates a property and accountancy consultancy and volunteers as the treasurer of the Harbour City Bears.

A Certified Practising Accountant and property investor, he has enjoyed a distinguished career across the local government and private sectors, but arguably his most challenging – and high profile – role was as CEO of the Taxi Council Queensland , for which he was recognised by Deloitte as one the ‘2018 Outstanding 50 LGBT Leaders’.

Wash’s tenure as the CEO was marked by the biggest upheaval in the industry’s history, as rideshare (uber) took on traditional taxis in a way never seen before and forced governments to urgently intervene to balance the competing objectives of an established industry and emerging technology.

Wash became the face of the industry in Queensland and was acclaimed for his steady hand as he advocated for the interests of taxi operators to ensure a level playing field in the personal transportation sector. As a result, the taxi industry in Queensland fared far better than other states and is strong today.

When he left the industry in 2017, Wash used his financial knowledge to start investing in property, and over time built a personal investment portfolio spanning three states.

With this newfound property knowledge, added to his financial expertise, Wash moved to Sydney and embarked on a new journey as a buyer’s advocate. Assisting clients across Australia to navigate the complexities of investing in real estate, his approach combines meticulous attention to detail with a deep understanding of market dynamics.

His move to Australia’s largest city also created an opportunity to become involved in community work, notably with the Harbour City Bears, a social group that promotes inclusivity and community spirit among the bear subculture and wider LGBTIQA+ community.

As treasurer of the Harbour City Bears, Wash has brought his financial acumen to the forefront, managing the group’s funds and ensuring financial stability and transparency. His role is pivotal in organising events and activities that foster a sense of belonging and provide support to its members. The group has seen growth and increased participation in its events, reflecting his commitment to building a strong and supportive community.

What stands out in Benjamin’s journey is his ability to adapt and thrive in various roles while making meaningful contributions. From leading an important transportation council to engaging in community work and venturing into real estate, Wash exemplifies the qualities of a versatile leader and community-minded individual. His story is an inspiration, showing that one can successfully blend a professional career with community service and personal passions.

As he continues to live in Sydney with his partner, Wash remains a figure of admiration and respect in both his professional circles and the communities he serves. His journey is a testament to the impact one can have through dedication, expertise, and a commitment to serving others.



-To book a free consultation go to www.goldenfox.au or email benjamin@goldenfox.au

