Community grants on offer from Brisbane Pride Festival

The Brisbane Pride Festival has opened applications for grants to support community grant during Pride Month.

Earlier this month, organisers announced a new date for Brisbane’s Pride Month celebrations. The festival moved its celebrations to November, to allow extra planning for COVID-19.

Now Brisbane Pride has announced small grants to support community Pride events that month.

The grants are on offer to LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy community groups and organisations.

“Applications are now open for small grants of $50 to $2000 that empower our creative communities to host a Pride event,” Brisbane Pride explained.

“All creative event ideas should be a colourful activity that unifies a visible presence of LGBTIQ+ SB people celebrating Pride and Resilience.”

Brisbane Pride has encouraged both virtual and outdoor activities. COVID-safe restrictions and directions will keep everyone safe at events.

Applications for the Pride event grants close on Monday, August 31. To view the criteria and apply, visit the Brisbane Pride Festival website.

Brisbane Pride Festival postponed to November

This month, the Brisbane Pride Festival announced its plans for its 2020 celebrations, normally held in the city each September.

The festival committee will move Brisbane’s Pride Month to November due to COVID-19.

President Bec Johnson said last year over 7000 people attended the Fair Day in September.

“[But] the health and safety of all LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy people is paramount to the decisions associated with conducting a 2020 Rally and Fair Day,” she said.

This year, the city’s Pride Month celebrations will happen in November.

“This will allow the committee to develop and plan for both face-to-face and online events, depending on where Queensland is at with COVID,” Johnson said.

“We all feel disappointed about the interruptions that COVID has bought us.

“[However] we feel confident that this decision is the best way to move forward in protecting the health and safety of our communities.”

In June, Brisbane Pride held the 59th Queens Ball Awards online due to COVID-19. The event is the longest-running LGBTIQ event in the world.

This year is also the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Brisbane Pride organisation.

“We acknowledge the wonderful work of all our elders… and the strong advocates who’ve fought for LGBTIQ rights, justice and equality in Brisbane,” Johnson said.

“On behalf of Brisbane Pride, we say thank you.”

