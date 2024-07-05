Community grants on offer from Brisbane Pride Festival

Brisbane Pride has opened applications for grants to community groups statewide ahead of Brisbane’s annual Pride Month this September.

The city’s annual Pride March and Fair Day is returning on September 21, 2024. Brisbane Pride is Queensland’s largest annual LGBTIQ+ festival, with a month-long lineup of events each September.

Ahead of the festival, the Brisbane Pride committee has invited LGBTQIA+ community groups to apply for grants of up to $2000 to support their activities and events that month.

There’s two types of grants available, depending on whether your event is in Brisbane or outside of south east Queensland.

Groups or organisations can apply for the grants online, providing details of the project they’re planning and how it will benefit the LGBTQIA+ community.

Join Brisbane Pride’s calendar and Fair Day

Thousands of loud and proud Pridegoers take part in Queensland’s biggest pride events – the Rally, March and Fair Day – each year, toward the end of Brisbane’s Pride Month calendar.

The Brisbane Pride committee are also accepting expressions of interest for stallholders for Fair Day on September 21. Fair Day stalls are available to both businesses and community organisations.

The committee have also invited groups and organisations to register their LGBTQIA+ events in September for inclusion in the official Pride Month calendar.

Last weekend, hundreds descended on Brisbane City Hall on Saturday evening for the 63rd annual Queens Ball, the Queensland LGBTQIA+ community’s glitzy night of nights.

Now organised by Brisbane Pride, the Queens Ball is the longest-running continuous LGBTQIA+ event in the world.

More than a dozen Queensland queer community advocates, performers and organisations received the Queens Ball Awards for their contribution to the community.

