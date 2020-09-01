Community grants on offer from ANZ and Mardi Gras

ANZ and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have opened applications for their national LGBTIQ community grants program.

The grants are to support Australia’s LGBTIQ community by providing funding to LGBTIQ not-for-profit community organisations, charities and individuals.

Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said they want to support those who “do so much to enrich the lives” of queer Australians.

“[We’re] working in collaboration with ANZ to continue to provide funding to a diverse range of recipients under the LGBTQI umbrella,” he said.

“The program highlights the incredible work of organisations and individuals across sports, arts, music, mental health, wellbeing and beyond.”

ANZ Chief Finance Officer Michelle Jablko is Executive Sponsor of ANZ’s Pride Network. She said the company was proud to launch the program with Mardi Gras for a third year.

“We hope the 2020 grants can help more groups and individuals thrive in different ways. We look forward to seeing these take place throughout the year,” she said.

Applications for the grants of $2,500, $5,000, $7,500 and $10,000 are open until October 3. The successful applicants will then be announced in November.

To apply and find out more information, visit ​the ANZ website here.

Queensland programs received 2019 ANZ and Mardi Gras grants

The ANZ and Mardi Gras community grants program has run since 2018. To date, a total of $200,000 has gone to education and training, community development, and arts and culture events.

Last year, two Queensland programs received funding from ANZ and Mardi Gras.

Open Doors Youth Service received funding to continue its PRIDE Art Therapy Program.

The program, run by artist Mikarla Teague, is on offer to LGBTIQ young people to help improve their mental health.

Teague told QNews.com.au at the time the grant would allow the program to continue to reach youth across the state.

“Unfortunately, it’s the only program that’s not funded at Open Doors. So we’re constantly applying for grants and trying to find that funding,” she said.

“Thank you to ANZ and Mardi Gras for supporting us and believing in our work.”

Brisbane group Wendybird also received a share of the grant money to go towards their monthly social events.

Sadly, COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on LGBTIQ pride events across the country, with many cancelled due to ongoing restrictions.

Earlier this month, Brisbane Pride Festival postponed the city’s Pride Month celebrations from this month to November.

