Community fundraises for families of Jesse Baird & Luke Davies

Friends of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies are raising funds to support the families of the men allegedly murdered at the hands of NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon.

The alleged murder of the former Studio 10 presenter and his partner, Qantas cabin crew member Luke Davies has sent shockwaves across the country.

It is alleged that NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon killed the couple in an act of domestic violence. Lamarre-Condon and Jesse Baird had previously dated.

Lamarre-Condon is currently in police custody and charged with two counts of murder. However, police are still frantically searching key locations across NSW for Jesse and Luke’s remains.

Friends launch GoFundMe campaigns for Luke Davies and Jesse Baird

To support Jesse and Luke’s families, friends have launched two GoFundMe campaigns to raise funds for funeral costs and to financially support the families as they grieve.

The GoFundMe campaign for Luke’s family has currently raised over $56,000.

The GoFundMe reads: “I’ve decided to start a fundraiser on behalf of the family and community mourning the loss of our beautiful friend Luke.

“The intentions are to help his family in this tragic time and help give him the send off he deserves.

“Luke was a larger then life human who touched everyone’s hearts he met. There was never a dull moment when his presence and infectious laugh was in a room.

“Taken too soon but the memories will last a lifetime. Fly high Lukey, until we meet again.”

Jesse’s former colleagues at Studio 10 have launched their own fundraiser, with over $12,000 donated so far.

“Jesse was loved beyond measure in so many different circles – his Totally Wild fam, his Studio 10 fam, his AFL fam and so so many more,” the GoFundMe statement reads.

“We are all heartbroken but can’t begin to imagine the pain his immediate family is enduring.

“They have graciously agreed to let us start this fundraiser and will donate most funds to charities in Jesse’s honour.

“Thank you for your help to meet our goal as we strive to do any small thing we can to get through this and help his family through it.”

To donate to Luke’s GoFundMe click here and to donate to Jesse’s GoFundMe click here.

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.

