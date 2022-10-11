Community day to shared lived experiences of LGBQTIA+ violence

A free event this weekend is hoping to start the conversation about violence within the LGBQTIA+ community.

The Queer and Trans Violence Prevention Community Day has been organised by Many Genders One Voice and hopes to create space to talk about experiences of violence and what is missing within current systems of support.

Many Genders One Voice is a Trans, Gender Diverse, and Non-Binary Social and Support Group, and is made up entirely of volunteers.

Organisers hope the event will be the first in a series focusing on domestic, family, intimate partner, and sexual violence affecting LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities.

Difficult discussions in a relaxed and supportive environment

While the event deals with confronting topics, it is touted as a “relaxed” day, where attendees can enjoy food and connect with others.

There will be a panel discussion featuring people with a lived experience of violence.

Discussions will include recovery, prevention, and lived experiences of navigating systems.

This will be followed by adult and youth workshops on identifying and responding to violence within queer and trans relationships.

The workshops will also give attendees information on where to access support outside of formal or mainstream services.

The event is being supported by a Queensland Mental Health Week grant, auspiced by the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health.

While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to register their attendance via eventbrite.

WHERE: New Farm Neighbourhood Centre

WHEN: Saturday, October, 15 from 11:30 am – 5:00 pm

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.