‘Communion for gays’: Kylie Minogue releases surprise wine brand

Kylie Minogue has quietly released her very own brand of rosé wine.

UK fans were shocked to discover bottles of the “Kylie” branded booze on shelves of Britain’s Tesco supermarkets. Fans online complained of some stores selling out.

Kylie hasn’t made any official announcement, but the supermarket is selling Kylie Minogue Rosé for £9 ($17 AUD) a bottle. Tesco’s Twitter account also suggested a Merlot is also part of the range.

The label describes the rosé as “delicate and fruity with alluring aromas of crisp summer berries and blossom.”

“Made from perfectly ripe, sun-drenched grapes from south-facing vineyards, this French rosé is delicious on its own or pairs beautifully with salads and seafood.”

UK newspaper The Sun reported in March Kylie was “working with her team to make it happen and is in discussions with lots of vineyards to find the perfect wines”.

A few fans who managed to snap up bottles of the rosé have given their thumbs up.

“Best rosé wine ever,” one fan tweeted.

“Like we needed an excuse to drink more wine,” another wrote.

Kylie Minogue is working on new music during lockdown

Kylie Minogue is also working on a new studio album, her fifteenth and the first since 2018’s Golden. And she’s not letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in her way.

She wrote on Instagram last month, “Between home studio, home physio and home haircuts… watching Aussie and Kiwi mates… on #musicfromthehomefront this #Anzacday. Love and gratitude. I MISS YOU!!!”

Alistair Norbury, president of her record label BMG, told Music Week Kylie is learning audio software Logic at home.

“She’s got herself a home studio and decided that, if there’s one thing she can do during this time, it’s to learn to engineer and record her own vocals,” he said.

“So with some Zoom lessons and plenty of input from [label staff], Kylie’s learning to get herself to a place where she can be creative during this time.”

