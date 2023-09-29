Human Rights Commission rebuffs ‘lesbians born female’ event

The Human Rights Commission is set to deny a Melbourne-based lesbian group an exemption from discrimination law in order to promote their event explicitly excluding queer, bisexual, and transgender women.

Eight members of the Lesbian Action Group, a self-described “lesbians born female” group, made the application to the Commission.

The group describes itself as “organising events for the benefit of the lesbian communities and being politically active on behalf of lesbians whenever we are challenged and discriminated against.”

LAG applied for a temporary five-year exemption from the Sex Discrimination Act.

In Australia, it’s illegal to deny services to individuals based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or intersex status.

But LAG want to openly advertise the exclusionary event on International Lesbian Day on October 15.

The group initially planned to hold their event at Victoria’s Pride Centre. However, the Pride Centre rejected LAG’s event booking. They declared the event “inconsistent with the Pride Centre’s purpose”.

Human Rights Commission publishes first response

This week, the Human Rights Commission published its “preliminary view” responding to LAG’s application.

In it, Commission President Rosalind Croucher said the Commission was “not persuaded that it is appropriate and reasonable” to grant the exemption.

She wrote it’s not reasonable to exclude “same-sex attracted women who are transgender, bisexual and queer for whom that [pride] celebration may be particularly significant.”

“The Commission is not persuaded it is appropriate and reasonable to make distinctions between women based on their cisgender or transgender experience, or among same-sex attracted women based on the exclusivity of their same-sex attraction at an event of this kind, or exclude same-sex attracted women who are transgender, bisexual and queer from an event of this kind,” Croucher wrote.

Lack of detail in LAG application, Commission says

The Commission found LAG had not described how they’d limit the event to “lesbians born female”.

“Limiting participation in the manner proposed may involve questions about an attendee’s physical sex characteristics or the exclusivity of their same-sex attraction,” Croucher wrote.

“[This] could reasonably be expected to intrude on an individual’s privacy and, in some cases, has the potential to amount to sexual or sex-based harassment.”

Croucher also said, “Some submissions in favour of the exemption refer to the risk of violence or harassment if the event is not restricted as requested. These submissions were not supported by compelling evidence.”

Croucher added the exclusionary event may have an impact on same-sex-attracted trans women. They “continue to experience discrimination, harassment, and social exclusion,” she said.

Moreover, Croucher said the Commission wasn’t able to grant a temporary exemption to cover years of future events. LAG had not provided details about those events in the application.

“The Commission does not consider it reasonable to grant a five-year exemption in such broad terms without details of the events,” she wrote.

The Lesbian Action Group now have a period of time to respond to the Human Rights Commission’s preliminary view.

Dykes on Bikes calls out ‘divisive’ Lesbian Action Group

During consultation, the Human Rights Commission received submissions both for and against.

A coalition of LGBTQIA+ organisations opposed it in a joint submission. They argued the exemption would undermine the law and LAG also can’t reasonably enforce it.

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown this month slammed the application as “divisive politics” as well as a “sad stunt”.

Dykes on Bikes Melbourne also criticised the Lesbian Action Group’s application.

“LAG is weaponising nostalgia for the ‘good old days’ as their pitch to convince the public that their ‘Lesbians born women only’ event is acceptable,” spokesperson Kieran Cavanagh said.

Dykes on Bikes Melbourne said the request “causes harm and creates division” and instead called for unity.

“Our lesbian community is extremely vast and diverse, and that is a pillar of its strength,” she said.

“We stand proudly with our trans sisters and nonbinary family. We will continue fighting against LAG’s discriminatory and inflammatory transphobic exemption request.

“There is space for all of us, nobody needs to be excluded.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.