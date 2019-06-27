Commemorating Stonewall Riot 50th Anniversary in Hobart

Equality Tasmania plan a commemoration marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City for Hobart Friday evening.

The Stonewall Riots saw patrons of the Stonewall gay bar fight back against repeated police raids on the LGBTI venue.

Many now recognise the riots as the beginning of the modern LGBTI rights movement.

The riots, also known as the Stonewall uprising or Stonewall rebellion, involved a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay community.

A police raid on the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood of New York City sparked the protests.

Many link the raids to the death the previous week, and funeral the preceding day, of gay icon Judy Garland.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said,

“The Stonewall Riots telegraphed a message around the world that LGBTI people no longer had to endure persecution or live in the shadows.”

“It said we have the right to freedom and equality, and that we were going to seize that right.”

“The message soon reached Tasmania.

“Within a few years of Stonewall LGBTI activists in Hobart established the Lambda support group.

Meanwhile activists in Launceston initiated the Homosexual Law Reform Group.”

Flamingos Dance Bar

The Hobart event at Flamingos Dance Bar from 8 to 10pm is a fundraiser for Equality Tasmania, formerly the Tasmanian Gay and Lesbian Rights Group.

During the evening, performances from Rosa Rita and Kat Daddi will honour the drag queens who led the Stonewall Riot.

To further commemorate the era, the event will feature the music of 1969.

The night will also include addresses from key community figures and lucky door prizes.

More details at the Facebook page.

