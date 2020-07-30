ComePrEPd: Queenslanders share PrEP experiences in new phase of campaign

A diverse group of LGBTI and Sistergirl Queenslanders have shared their experiences with HIV prevention medication PrEP in an important campaign from the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC).

PrEP is a HIV prevention strategy where HIV negative people take one oral pill a day to prevent infection.

The ComePrEPd campaign is a community-driven effort led by QC to make more Queenslanders aware of the medication.

The campaign was an Australian-first when it was launched in 2015. It targeted gay men at risk of HIV transmission, and QC is continuing to roll it out today.

However QC CEO Rebecca Reynolds said rates of HIV are increasing in some populations.

These include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, culturally, religiously and linguistically diverse people, men who have sex with men (MSM), and transgender populations.

Rebecca says to address this, QC has worked closely with eight members of these communities to share their personal experiences with PrEP.

QC Health Promotion Officer Robert explained, “This storytelling project promotes empowerment of consumers by sharing real-life experiences to reduce both HIV and HIV-related stigma.

“Eight consumers shared their PrEP stories to feature on our posters and condom packs and various online platforms.”

Additionally QC created 21 new posters with a wide variety of themes.

These include medicare ineligibility, affordability, PBS access, HIV stigma, condom reinforcement, regional access and efficacy of generic PrEP.

The posters also cover connecting First Nations people to PrEP via the Closing the Gap incentive and key PrEP messaging inclusive of trans folks, older adults, Sistergirls and international students/visitors.

ComePrEPd campaign helps Queenslanders find out the facts on PrEP

Robert said with the project, QC wants to increase community awareness of PrEP and get vital health information to these important populations.

Queenslanders can visit the ComePrEPd website to find out the facts on what PrEP is, what it does and if it’s right for them.

The website also offers extensive information about obtaining and filling prescriptions for PrEP right across Queensland.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people and people who are Medicare-ineligible can also find out where to obtain PrEP on the website from specific services and locations.

Developed by people living with HIV, QC also created three HIV Undetectable posters as well as a Q&A with information relating to U=U.

U=U means if your HIV viral load is undetectable, it’s untransmissible. Find out more by watching the full Q&A here: www.comeprepd.info/uequalsu​​

To find out more about PrEP and U=U, visit the ComePrEPd website here.

