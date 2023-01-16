Comedian Nath Valvo got married to his partner Cody

Australian comedian Nath Valvo has tied the knot with his longtime partner Cody.

Nath and Cody have been together for nine years, and the gay funnyman shared a photo of them sitting on a bench on the day of the nuptials to Instagram last week.

“We got gay married last night,” Nath wrote.

“This is a soft launch, obvs. Several photo dumps in the future. PS I spewed twice.”

Appearing on The Project a few months ago, Nath explained that Cody was “making me do all the wedding planning, because he has a job!”

“I work for one hour a night, so I have nothing better to do apparently,” Nath said.

“I’m going okay, but because we’re two men we don’t know what to actually do at the wedding. What traditions do we do? I’m very confused.

“We don’t even know whose family should pay for it. I’m guessing the top’s.”

Nath Valvo joked his invite list was out of hand because he “keeps getting drunk and inviting people.”

“I have one white wine and I’m like, ‘You should come to my wedding!'” he laughed.

“There’s going to be a few randoms at the wedding that I don’t remember inviting, some Uber drivers, just the usual.”

The comedian explained the couple made a tough call not to allow plus-ones to the wedding.

“My family’s too big, they’re huge. So many cousins. The Valvos love to root,” he told The Project.

“The partners that aren’t invited, they’re so happy. They’re so stoked. Who wants to be dragged along to their partner’s friend’s wedding?”

Nath Valvo and Cody ‘met 16 years ago as twinks’

Nath Valvo also told The Project about the cute moment Cody proposed in their kitchen “mid-rissole”.

“I feel that the movies and TV have made proposals so memorable, with rain and poetry [and] doves,” Nath mused.

“Cody proposed to me in the kitchen while making rissoles – I’m going to tear up!

“He was making his rissoles for the week because he’s a nerd alert. He was mid-rissole in the kitchen. It was Sunday afternoon. He asked me while cooking.

“No ring or anything, because he knows I’m very picky and I need to choose things… So Kmart, here I come!”

Nath Valvo announced his and Cody’s engagement on Instagram in May last year.

The comedian shared a collection of throwback photos of the pair over the years after they met “16 years ago as twinks”.

“Cody and I are getting married. Lol,” he wrote.

“From meeting 16 years ago as twinks to leaving the friend zone 9 years ago to saying yes to marriage in the kitchen making rissoles yesterday. Iconic.”

