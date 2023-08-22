Comedian Matteo Lane just married his partner Rodrigo Aburto

US comedian Matteo Lane has dropped surprise marriage news, announcing he’s tied the knot with his partner Rodrigo Aburto.

The New York-based comedian shared a video on Instagram of him and Rodrigo dressed in red and black and throwing confetti in the air before a slow-motion kiss.

Matteo’s string of same-sex marriage emojis made it pretty clear what was happening.

But Rodrigo made it official soon after, writing on his own post, “Thank u instagram, now I’m married.”

The hunky couple’s celebrity mates flooded the posts’ comments with joy at the news.

Matteo and his partner have kept their relationship pretty private and it’s not clear how long they’ve been boyfriend and boyfriend. However, the two men first appeared on Instagram together back in June.

Congratulations to Matteo and Rodrigo!

Matteo Lane is touring Australia in September

Matteo Lane has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, and the gay comedian also has a hilarious YouTube channel.

A few months ago, he released a comedy special Hair Plugs & Heartache on YouTube. The comedian also appeared on Netflix’s queer comedy special Stand Out last year.

Next month, Matteo Lane is also touring Australia for the first time with his Al Dente World Tour.

He’ll be performing stand-up shows at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre as well as Brisbane’s The Tivoli.

