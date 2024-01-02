Comedian Mae Martin is dating Survivor star Parvati Shallow

Survivor winner Parvati Shallow has come out as queer and shared she’s in a relationship with comedian Mae Martin.

Just before New Year’s, the US Survivor legend and the Canadian non-binary Feel Good star both went Instagram-official with the same cute photo booth strip.

“We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year,” Parvati wrote in the caption.

Parvati Shallow has appeared on US Survivor four times (!) and won Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs Favorites in 2008. The reality TV pro will next appear in the upcoming second season of the US version of The Traitors.

Mae Martin, who uses they/them pronouns, is known for their brilliant Netflix comedy series Feel Good, which ran for two seasons from 2020.

Mae’s stand-up special SAP also dropped on Netflix last year.

‘Life can be a really beautiful journey’

It’s not known how long Parvati Shallow and her partner Mae Martin have been together. Parvati may have alluded to the relationship in an earlier November Instagram post.

That sweet post included photos of Parvati together with her daughter, as well as Mae and other friends and family.

“Some people come into your life at the perfect and most unexpected time,” Parvati wrote.

“They see you, they love you right where you are, they make you laugh so hard you cry. And they celebrate your wins and lift you up. They do art projects with your kids and play hide and seek after dinner.

“When you’re sequestered in an airport hotel alone on your birthday, they throw a big surprise party for you when you’re home.

“They remind you that even when it’s hard, life can be a really beautiful journey.”

