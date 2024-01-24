Entertainment

Colman Domingo & Jodie Foster play gay for Oscar noms

The 2024 Oscar nominations see Colman Domingo, Rustin,  becoming the second-ever gay man nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of a gay character. Meanwhile, Jodie Foster, Nyad, is the first out woman nominated for playing an explicitly gay character.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo received his nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin.

That makes him only the second gay actor to receive a nomination for playing a gay character.

The first was Sir Ian McKellen in 1999 for his portrayal of gay director James Whale in Gods and Monsters.

Roberto Benigni took the Oscar that year for Life is Beautiful, but unlike Sir Ian, many see Colman Domingo as a real chance of taking out Best Actor.

Jodie Foster

Meanwhile, Jodie Foster is the first out woman nominated for playing an explicitly gay character.

Jodie received her nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of real-life lesbian Bonnie Stoll, friend and coach of long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad.

A win would see the legendary actor join a group of just six people to have won three Oscars. Only Katherine Hepburn with four, has won more.

