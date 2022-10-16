Cold case killer sentenced for 1976 bashing of Rex Keen in Brisbane

A 73-year-old who fatally bashed Queensland man Rex Keen in a Brisbane hotel room in 1976 over what he claimed was an “unwanted homosexual advance” has been convicted of manslaughter 46 years later.

Benjamin Jansen was sentenced to nine years jail in the Brisbane Supreme Court for the unlawful killing of Bowen man Rex Kable Keen, the Courier-Mail reported.

Cleaners at the Lennons Plaza Hotel discovered Keen’s body in the hotel room in August 14, 1976.

Then 26, Jansen earlier met Keen while drinking in Brisbane and agreed to go to Keen’s hotel room for a room service meal, prosecutors told the court.

The court heard Keen told Jansen that he could “pay for the meal with his body” and that he wanted to take his picture.

Jansen had suspected Keen was gay or bisexual and feared Keen was approaching him in a sexual advance, the court heard.

“As Mr Keen approached him with the camera, he says he was thinking Mr Keen was going to touch him, so he grabbed the camera and struck Mr Keen with it,” prosecutors told the Brisbane Supreme Court.

In what the court heard was a “dramatic, complete over-reaction”, Jansen then ultimately struck Keen up to a dozen times with the heavy camera.

Rex Keen suffered head lacerations and fractured skull

Benjamin Jansen’s violent attack left Rex Keen semi-conscious, with 11 head lacerations and a fractured skull.

Jansen then left Rex Keen to die, which likely occurred several hours later.

“The advance comprised Mr Keen proposing that you pay for dinner with your body indicating that he wanted to take your picture and approaching you with a camera,” Justice Declan Kelly said.

“In terms of perceived provocation… your over-reaction occurred in a different era when homosexuality was unlawful and perceived differently by some parts of society.

“At the time, what was called ‘gay panic’ remained a partial defence to a charge of murder.

“However as your counsel frankly conceded, there was absolutely no excuse for the way you reacted in response to Mr Keen’s advance.”

Death in Brisbane hotel went unsolved for decades

Rex Keen’s killing went unsolved for decades and was dubbed the “Black Friday murder”. Tragically, Keen’s grieving mother died without answers about her son’s death.

But in 2019, DNA from a tissue in Keen’s room was linked to Jansen.

Following an investigation, cold case detectives then arrested and charged Jansen in Bundaberg that year, 42 years after the killing.

Jansen was first charged with murder but prosecutors instead accepted a plea to a charge of manslaughter, the Courier-Mail reported.

Justice Declan Kelly said Keen’s death was “deeply felt” by his extended family members.

“Mr Keen’s mother died never knowing why or the circumstances in which her son was killed,” he said.

“That is a particularly sad and disturbing feature of this case.

“It was always in your power to come forward and explain what occurred but you did not.”

Guilty verdict and jail sentence gives family closure

Rex Keen’s extended family said in a statement they welcomed the court’s verdict, which has given them “some closure”.

“Too often, in violent cases such as this, the perpetrator’s actions or motive are focused on, resulting in misperceptions or speculation which only disempowers victims,” they said.

“Today, we would like to use this opportunity to pay tribute to Rex as he was a hardworking, resilient and respectable person, who was highly regarded by his family and community.

“The heinous, violent and unjustifiable attack on Rex Kable Keen has been a source of suffering for our family.

“However, the prosecution and sentencing of the perpetrator has brought about some closure for us.”

Rex Keen’s family thanked the cold case investigators and legal team. They said they hope the outcome gives hope to other families and cold case investigations.

“[The case’s] successful closure was possible due to the many witnesses that contributed valuable information,” they wrote.

“It’s our hope that this case inspires others to come forward with any information that may help police investigators.”

Benjamin Keen is immediately eligible for parole, after the court declared his 1205 days in custody as time served.

