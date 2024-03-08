Coco Jumbo hurt after stage collapses during ‘I Will Survive’

Sydney drag queen Coco Jumbo is on crutches after she was injured when a nightclub stage collapsed while she performed Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive.

The beloved performer and Drag Race Down Under alum was performing on stage at Universal Sydney earlier in the week.

Video footage posted to Instagram captures the moment the beloved drag queen takes a tumble during the number.

An ambulance took Coco to hospital. She later said while no bones were broken in the painful fall, she was on crutches after getting stitches for a nasty cut to her knee.

“I will survive,” Coco confirmed in an Instagram post.

“Thank you everyone for your messages of love and kindness.

“I wish I had a photo of the perfect slice to my knee but I don’t so this lil video will have to do!!!

“I’ll be doing ballads for a couple months or at least until I can 1-2 Step again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COCO JUMBO!! (@_cocojumbo)

Fans wish Coco Jumbo a speedy recovery

Coco’s co-stars and friends sent the drag queen flowers during her hospital. Concerned fans also wished the drag queen a speedy recovery on social media.

A spokesperson for Universal Sydney said performers’ safety was their top priority and the venue was working with a manufacturer and engineer to investigate the exact cause of the accident.

Universal is also providing support to Coco Jumbo as the drag queen recovers.

More on Sydney drag queens:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.