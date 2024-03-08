NSW

Coco Jumbo hurt after stage collapses during ‘I Will Survive’

Sydney drag queen Coco Jumbo hospitalised after stage collapse
Images: Instagram

Sydney drag queen Coco Jumbo is on crutches after she was injured when a nightclub stage collapsed while she performed Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive.

The beloved performer and Drag Race Down Under alum was performing on stage at Universal Sydney earlier in the week.

Video footage posted to Instagram captures the moment the beloved drag queen takes a tumble during the number.

An ambulance took Coco to hospital. She later said while no bones were broken in the painful fall, she was on crutches after getting stitches for a nasty cut to her knee.

“I will survive,” Coco confirmed in an Instagram post.

“Thank you everyone for your messages of love and kindness.

“I wish I had a photo of the perfect slice to my knee but I don’t so this lil video will have to do!!!

“I’ll be doing ballads for a couple months or at least until I can 1-2 Step again.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by COCO JUMBO!! (@_cocojumbo)

Fans wish Coco Jumbo a speedy recovery

Coco’s co-stars and friends sent the drag queen flowers during her hospital. Concerned fans also wished the drag queen a speedy recovery on social media.

A spokesperson for Universal Sydney said performers’ safety was their top priority and the venue was working with a manufacturer and engineer to investigate the exact cause of the accident.

Universal is also providing support to Coco Jumbo as the drag queen recovers.

Coco Jumbo gets flowers in hospital and gets health update
Images: Instagram

More on Sydney drag queens:

Hannah Conda had to skip WorldPride to secretly film Drag Race

Inside the rise of Sydney’s female drag queens

Ru-vealed: Are these the queens on Drag Race Down Under season 4?

Watch Filipino drag queens plunge to the stage after aerial stunt goes wrong

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

AFL pays tribute to Jesse Baird and Luke Davies
Moment’s silence in tribute to Jesse and Luke at AFL opener
Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani rumoured for Drag Race Down Under season four
Are these the queens on Drag Race Down Under season 4?
Composite Luke Davies and the Qantas float in Mardi Gras
Qantas honours crew member Luke Davies on Mardi Gras float
Jesse Baird and Luke Davies
Police find bodies of couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies
Moreton Bay PrideFest 2024 headliners Samantha Jade and Kween Kong
First headliners confirmed for Moreton Bay PrideFest 2024
Lorinda May Merrypor and Casey Donovan in & Juliet, opening in Sydney
& Juliet musical gives Shakespeare a pop makeover in Sydney