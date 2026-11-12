Calls for WA MPs to back Equal Opportunity Bill as Opposition targets sex definitions

A coalition of unions, women’s services, First Nations organisations, disability advocates and LGBTIQA+ groups have joined forces to urge Western Australian MPs to back the Equal Opportunity Bill. Meanwhile, in news that surprises none, the Opposition has honed in on sex and gender provisions.
The coalition of 18 community organisations, called Fair and Safe WA, sent out a call on Wednesday, asking every WA MP to back the Equal Opportunity Bill 2026, as debate on the state’s biggest anti-discrimination overhaul in four decades gets underway in Parliament.
Fair and Safe WA includes UnionsWA, the West Australian Council of Social Service (WACOSS), Rainbow Futures WA, Equality Australia, the Aboriginal Legal Service of WA, the Council of Aboriginal Services WA, People with Disabilities WA, Women’s Legal Service WA and the Independent Education Union’s WA Branch.
“Western Australia has an opportunity to bring its laws into line with modern expectations and deliver the protections people across the state deserve. We’re calling on every MP to support this Bill and help make that happen,” said Fair and Safe WA spokesperson Rikki Hendon.
“No one should face discrimination because of who they are, and no community should be left without protection from vilification, abuse and hate.”
The Cook Labor government introduced the Bill last month. It would replace the 42-year-old Equal Opportunity Act 1984, introduce civil anti-vilification protections, and narrow the exemptions that currently allow religious schools to sack LGBTIQA+ teachers and expel students.
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‘It’s still legal to fire people on the basis of their sexuality or gender’
Rainbow Futures CEO Misty Farquhar said most people assumed the law already treated everyone equally.
“But in reality, there are gaps in the legislation that LGBTIQA+ people have been falling through for decades. It’s still legal to fire people on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity in WA. This is our chance to close those gaps.”
Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said, “Being gay, getting divorced or falling pregnant outside marriage should never put someone’s job at risk, and no student should be denied opportunities, singled out or made to feel they don’t belong because of who they are.”
“WA’s discrimination laws are decades behind the times.”
The Bill’s positive duty to target systemic discrimination
Council of Aboriginal Services WA CEO Chad Stewart said Aboriginal people should be able to “live, work, study and access services without facing racism”.
He said the Bill’s new positive duty mattered because discrimination “often arrives as the accumulated effect of systems that were not built with Aboriginal people in mind”.
Women’s Legal Service WA CEO Dr Jennie Gray welcomed the new protections for victim-survivors of family violence.
She said they would make it safer for women to disclose violence and seek support.
“The women who walk through our doors are not only dealing with their family law issue, which often includes family violence, but the intersecting disadvantage that this can cause. The protections in this Bill will make it safer for these women to disclose violence and seek support.”
In her role as UnionsWA Secretary, Hendon pointed to the new duty on employers.
“This reform will not just strengthen access to justice for workers facing harassment or discrimination at work, but will also, for the first time, introduce a positive duty requiring employers to prevent harm, not just respond to it after it has occurred,” she said.
Opposition targets sex and gender provisions
Inside Parliament, the Opposition’s position has turned towards sex and gender. When the Bill was announced last month, the Opposition said it would “carefully scrutinise” it, though now it says it will not support the Bill without changes.
The Opposition’s lead speaker on the Bill, Liam Staltari, said the Opposition supported equal opportunity in principle but had concerns about several sections, particularly — and unsurprisingly to anyone who watches debates about almost anything in parliament across the country these days — the provisions on sex and gender.
He argued the Bill went further than the Law Reform Commission’s 2022 recommendations and said further consultation may be needed.
“The bill, by its nature, touches on the rights and freedoms that Western Australians hold dear: the freedom of religion; the freedom of parents to choose a school that reflects their values… the right, critically, to single-sex, safe spaces for women and girls; and the ability of sporting clubs, charities, volunteer organisations and small businesses to go about their work,” Staltari said.
“The current act defines ‘man’ and ‘woman’ — terms that for the vast majority of Australians have a plain, common-sense and enduring meaning.
“Crucially, the memorandum then cites the prominent and deeply concerning legal precedent in Tickle v Giggle for Girls.”
Deputy Opposition Leader Libby Mettam said the Bill’s approach made what it means to be a man or a woman “vague”.
“The inadequacies of the current commonwealth Sex Discrimination Act is no reason to fail women and men in this bill,” she said.
The government has argued that leaving sex undefined is deliberate. In his second reading speech, Attorney General Tony Buti said this matches the approach taken by the federal Sex Discrimination Act and every other Australian jurisdiction.
He warned that if WA wrote its own definition, the provision could be inconsistent with federal law and invalid under section 109 of the Constitution.
Debate on the Bill is continuing.
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