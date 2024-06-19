Club Q shooter pleads guilty to hate crime charges

Convicted Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich has received multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges.
After pleading guilty to 74 federal hate crime and gun charges, Aldrich, 24, has been sentenced to an additional 55 life terms.
Aldrich had already been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges last year for the premeditated attack on employees and patrons of Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Aldrich opened fire inside Club Q while wearing body armor in November 2022, killing five people and injuring 19 others before being stopped by the heroic actions of two patrons.
Those killed in the shooting were identified as Kelly Loving, 40; Daniel Aston, 28; Derrick Rump, 38; Ashley Paugh, 34; and Raymond Green Vance, 22.
Aldrich facing ‘a miserable future, with a miserable end’
District Judge Charlotte Sweeney, the first openly gay federal judge in Colorado, heard testimony from survivors and victims’ families before handing down the sentence.
“This community is much stronger than you,” Judge Sweeney told Aldrich.
“This community is stronger than your armour, stronger than your weapons, and it’s sure as heck stronger than your hatred.”
She said Aldrich will never get out of prison and will face “a miserable future, with a miserable end”.
Aldrich declined to apologise to the victims’ families at the hearing.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.
If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au
Lifeline on 13 11 14
Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Crisis Support at 13YARN (13 92 76)
Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800
beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.
