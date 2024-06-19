Club Q shooter pleads guilty to hate crime charges

Convicted Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich has received multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges.

After pleading guilty to 74 federal hate crime and gun charges, Aldrich, 24, has been sentenced to an additional 55 life terms.

Aldrich had already been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges last year for the premeditated attack on employees and patrons of Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Aldrich opened fire inside Club Q while wearing body armor in November 2022, killing five people and injuring 19 others before being stopped by the heroic actions of two patrons.

Those killed in the shooting were identified as Kelly Loving, 40; Daniel Aston, 28; Derrick Rump, 38; Ashley Paugh, 34; and Raymond Green Vance, 22.

Aldrich facing ‘a miserable future, with a miserable end’

District Judge Charlotte Sweeney, the first openly gay federal judge in Colorado, heard testimony from survivors and victims’ families before handing down the sentence.

“This community is much stronger than you,” Judge Sweeney told Aldrich.