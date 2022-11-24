Club Q shooter identifies as nonbinary, mug shot released

The 22-year-old alleged to have carried out a mass shooting at Club Q nightclub identifies as non-binary, according to court documents.

“Anderson Aldrich is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich,” a footnote in a court filing reads.

Anderson Lee Aldrich attended the hearing via video conference from the El Paso County Jail. Prosecutors advised five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime, otherwise known as hate crime.

The District Attorney’s office has not yet filed formal charges against the suspect because the investigation is ongoing.

According to Colorado Public Radio, during the five-minute hearing, Aldrich had a badly bruised face and gave short answers to questions.

The judge ruled that Aldrich should be held in custody without bond.

‘We are going to be there for the victims’

At a press conference after the hearing, District Attorney for the 4th Judicial District Michael Allen said that while Aldrich’s defense counsel has said the suspect uses they/them pronouns, that will not affect the prosecution’s strategy in the case.

“To us, his legal definition in this proceeding is ‘the defendant,'” Allen said.

Allen also spoke to the victims of the shooting and their families.

“I want them to know that we are going to be there for the victims in the courtroom and that we will be fighting alongside them through this entire process,” Allen said.

Colorado Police have identified all five of the Club Q victims as Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Vance.

In tributes, family and friends confirmed Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump were both much-loved bartenders at Club Q.

Daniel was a transgender man and Kelly Loving was a trans woman, US media have reported.

The gay nightclub shooting occurred on the eve of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

