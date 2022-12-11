Club Q owner Matthew Haynes: next mass shooter is out there

Matthew Haynes, co-owner of Club Q where a gunman shot dead five patrons in November, told The Daily Beast that “The next mass shooter is out there.”

In an interview at New York’s legendary Stonewall Bar, Matthew Haynes shared his concerns about ongoing right-wing rhetoric and online attacks against LGBTQ people.

“I’m very concerned there will be more Club Q’s. The next mass shooter is out there. They are likely on websites fantasizing. They are planning tactics, purchasing their next assault weapons. It’s more than likely they have already had contact with law enforcement. How do we stop the next attack?”

Matthew said anti-LGBTQ politicians and right-wing activists deliberately stoked hatred.

“It’s time for every human, every person with compassion in this country, to stand up for their fellow Americans. It’s about humanity.”

He said that drag queens and trans people remain the focus of relentless attacks. The vicious ‘groomer’ rhetoric also continues, suggesting LGBTIQA+ people are automatically child molesters.

“What happened in our bar should never have happened in the first place. I’m angry at the people who continue the rhetoric and those who don’t stand up to speak out against that rhetoric. We all have the right to love who we wish to love and to identify how we feel we identify inside. To blatantly speak out against this right, to blatantly speak out against humanity or not speak up for it, just makes us all very angry.”

Matthew Haynes: Club Q will reopen

Matthew Haynes also told The Daily Beast that Club Q will reopen. But first, the club will undergo a renovation. Matthew said the owners wanted to incorporate the story of the shooting and also what the club was to its community before and will be in the future.

“Our process of dealing with it is making sure our voices are heard, hate is recognized, those who were killed or injured have their stories told.”

