Clover Moore seeks record sixth term as Sydney Lord Mayor

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore has confirmed she will seek a sixth term later this year, hoping to extend her record-breaking run in the job.

The longstanding independent announced her re-election bid on Tuesday. Cr Moore has held the position since 2004 and she is Sydney’s longest-serving Lord Mayor.

Cr Moore said she was “energised” about the work still ahead as she announced her re-election bid on Tuesday.

“There may be some who will criticise me for wanting to continue in this role,” she said.

“But I’m proud of what our worthwhile work has accomplished, and I am excited about what we could do over the next four years.

“I hope that my experience and capability are recognised as strengths.”

‘The work is not done’

The City of Sydney, home to over 200,000 people, covers the CBD and several inner-city suburbs. Cr Clover Moore and the four other councillors on her independent ticket are the largest bloc on the 10-seat council.

“The work to ensure the city is a great place to live, work and visit – with environmental, social and economic sustainability at its heart – is not done,” Clover Moore said.

“I fear our policies and projects would be put at risk if Town Hall falls into the hands of the major parties, or people who don’t share our values, experience or commitment.

“Independent teams I’ve led have provided effective, progressive, corruption-free governance since 2004.”

Sydney’s 2024 local government elections are in September.

I am seeking your support to continue as Lord Mayor! I am proud of what we’ve achieved together, and energised about making our City the best place to live, work and visit. Read more about my decision and why I’m so excited about this work here: https://t.co/cV1ntEOr8E pic.twitter.com/WJZnH3YUQL — Clover Moore AO (@CloverMoore) May 27, 2024

