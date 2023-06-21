Clover calls for NSW LGBTIQ safety summit after preachers target Taylor Square

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore has announced plans for a safety summit with local governments across the state of NSW after a group of visiting Canadian street preachers held a homophobic rally in the middle of Oxford Street on Saturday night.

“I am horrified to hear another example of homophobic behaviour in the city,” Moore posted on social media in reaction to the event.

“Sydney is the LGBTIQA+ capital of Australia, and I am proud to be an ally and supporter of the rainbow community.”

“Next week, at Council I will be calling for a State-wide LGBTIQA+ Local Government Safety Summit to be held jointly with ACON and Local Government NSW.

WorldPride Sydney showed the world how proudly diverse and inclusive we are. These recent events show there is still more work to do to achieve true equity for all.”

Pastor David Lynn, from Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries in Toronto, and his supporters had already held events in Bondi, Newtown, Bankstown, and in various parts of the CBD.

They typically film their confrontations with members of the public and then post them online.

On Saturday night Pastor Lynn and a group of around thirty adults and children gathered in Taylor Square and harangued passersby over loud speaker while a large group of police kept watch.

Clashes with public

Several eggs were thrown at the group and one of them was arrested after shoving a member of the public.

After about three hours they moved across the road and down the street to the small square between Oxford Street and Burton Street where Pastor Lynn appeared to perform an exorcism or a spiritual healing on one of his supporters.

They then disbursed.

The group have now made their Instagram account private but it is believed they plan to hold similar events in other capital cities in the coming months.

