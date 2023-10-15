Clips from opening night of Madonna’s Celebration Tour

Madonna’s Celebration Tour opened in London today at the O2 Arena. Check out these clips from the Material Girl’s 78-show world minus Australia tour.

Despite concerns after the singer spent time in Intensive Care earlier this year, the opening night of the Celebration Tour showed Madonna remains the Queen of Pop. The only hint of any medical problem – a knee brace on her left leg.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour: Like a Prayer

Closer HQ view of Madonna during Like a Prayer #TheCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/WadOjYJnhN — (@QueenofPopMUSlC) October 14, 2023

During the show, Madonna spoke about her near-death experience earlier this year.

“I forgot five days of my life — or my death. If you want to know my secret, how I survived, I thought, ‘I’ve got to be there for my children. I’ve got to pull through for them.'”

With that, the singer launched into an acoustic cover of I Will Survive.

I Will Survive

Que mulher linda! Madonna cantando em versão acústica I Will Survive #MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/JmN0otar8A — Madonna Literal (@MadonnaLiteral1) October 14, 2023

Vogue

Madonna’s daughters join her onstage

Open Your Heart

Hung Up

Fans Behaving Badly

Imagine spending £400 to see #Madonna and getting so pissed you start a fight and get dragged out by security three songs in. Trash ️ pic.twitter.com/9tr7fRd1Ed — Glenn Scott (@glenrules) October 14, 2023

Madonna’s tribute to people lost to AIDS

Bedtime Stories

Madonna performing Bedtime Stories in a big ass box and in a complete chrome body suit omgg TJIS TOUR IS WILD #TheCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/ZO3Rhuv2ey — (@QueenofPopMUSlC) October 14, 2023

