Clips from opening night of Madonna’s Celebration Tour

madonna's celebration tour
Image: @QueenofPopMUSlC Twitter

Madonna’s Celebration Tour opened in London today at the O2 Arena. Check out these clips from the Material Girl’s 78-show world minus Australia tour.

Despite concerns after the singer spent time in Intensive Care earlier this year, the opening night of the Celebration Tour showed Madonna remains the Queen of Pop. The only hint of any medical problem – a knee brace on her left leg.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour: Like a Prayer

During the show, Madonna spoke about her near-death experience earlier this year.

“I forgot five days of my life — or my death. If you want to know my secret, how I survived, I thought, ‘I’ve got to be there for my children. I’ve got to pull through for them.'”

With that, the singer launched into an acoustic cover of I Will Survive.

I Will Survive

Vogue

Madonna’s daughters join her onstage

Open Your Heart

Hung Up

Fans Behaving Badly

Madonna’s tribute to people lost to AIDS

Bedtime Stories

 

Can’t get enough Madge?

Madonna on David Banda’s gender fluid fashion sense.

‘You’re welcome’: Madonna marks 30th anniversary of iconic ‘Sex’ book.

Madge Gone Wild: Nips out Madonna says ‘Zero F*^ks Given’.

Fan fury at Madonna’s first Brisbane concert on Rebel Heart Tour.

