Click your heels! Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers are home

wizard of oz judy garland ruby slippers By Chris Evans from same, United States - Ruby Red SlippersUploaded by SunOfErat, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=30602470

Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz are finally home, 19 years after someone stole them from a museum dedicated to Judy Garland.

Judy Garland played Dorothy in the 1939 film of The Wizard of Oz. Her restored childhood home houses Minnesota’s Judy Garland Museum.

Back in the late thirties, iconic costume designer Adrian designed Dorothy’s ruby slippers to take advantage of the new Technicolor film process. Film studio MGM ordered an unknown number of the shoes. Four pairs survive. Split between various museums, they number among the most valuable items of movie memorabilia in existence. The pair stolen from the Judy Garland Museum 19 years ago are currently valued at around $3.5 million.

Terry Martin and Jerry Hal Saliterman allegedly stole the shoes 19 years ago, leaving just a solitary red sequin behind. Ironic perhaps. Saliterman allegedly thought the shoes were made of rubies, not mere sequins.

Police recovered the ruby slippers in a sting operation in 2018. Experts at the Smithsonian were then tasked with confirming their authenticity. Now, finally, Dorothy’s ruby slippers have returned home.

With the owner now determined to sell the shoes, the ruby slippers will only remain on display in the Judy Garland Museum for a short time. They will soon depart on a world tour ahead of their sale to the highest bidder. A Minnesota senator last week introduced a bill seeking state funding to purchase the ruby slippers and keep them in the local museum.

Why Dorothy, Judy Garland, and The Wizard of Oz matter:

Are you a friend of Dorothy?

Friends of Dorothy: Judy Garland, PRIDE icon.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

