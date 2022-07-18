US Republican Senator Ted Cruz has claimed that the US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” to legalise gay marriage nationally in 2015.

In a clip from his podcast, the Texas Republican took aim at the US Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling Obergefell v Hodges. That landmark ruling declared US states coul not deny same-sex couples the right to marry, legalising the unions nationwide.

But the Texas conservative said Obergefell was “clearly wrong” and “overreach”.

“Obergefell, like Roe v Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history,” Senator Cruz said.

“Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states.

“We saw states before Obergefell — some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships.

“There were different standards that the states were adopting.

“Had the Court not ruled in Obergefell, the democratic process would have continued to operate.”

He went on to argue that same-sex marriage supporters should have “convinced their fellow citizens” about the reform instead of allowing the Court to decide that they “know better than you guys do” and declare “every state must sanction gay marriage”.

“I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the Court overreaching,” he said.

Cruz also suggested that Republican-led states could push to overturn the ruling, in a similar way to the overturning of Roe v Wade which ended federal abortion rights.

The end of Roe v Wade ended 50 years of abortion rights across the US and disrupted the healthcare of many nationwide.

Senator Cruz acknowledge that “a ton of people have entered into gay marriages” since 2015 and it “would be more than a little chaotic for the court to do something that somehow disrupted those marriages.”

‘Republicans are going after same-sex marriage next’

Senator Ted Cruz’s comments sparked outrage from some Democrats.

Amane Badhasso, a Minnesota Democrat running for Congress, tweeted, “Ted Cruz is openly signaling that Republicans plan on going after Gay marriage next. Protect our LGBTQ+ community. #ExpandTheCourt. Now.”

Democratic strategist Atima Omara wrote, “The GOP is not stopping at Roe, they never were.”

In the court’s majority opinion to overturn Roe v Wade, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said the decision applied only to abortion.

But in a separate concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas called for the court to review other precedents, including Obergefell v. Hodges and others that struck down bans on “sodomy” and access to contraceptives.

The Supreme Court could revisit the Obergefell ruling if a US state passed and sought to enforce a law preventing state officials from recognising same-sex marriages.

