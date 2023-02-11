World

Clashes outside Tate Britain Drag Storytime

Destiny Rogers
tate britain aida h dee

Protesters clashed outside Tate Britain last night over a storytelling event at the London art gallery hosted by drag artist Aida H Dee.

However, British newspaper headlines declaring ‘Tate Britain Carnage’ are sensationalist garbage.

  • Police formed a corridor through protestors to allow attendees entry to the art gallery.
  • One man was arrested for hate speech against a police officer.
  • Five protestors made it into Tate but did not disrupt the event.

Aida H Dee

Tate Britain hosted the drag queen storytelling event on Saturday as part of LGBTQ History Month. Drag artist and author Aida H Dee read stories to children during the event.

Outside clashes erupted between right-wing anti-drag queen storytime protestors and left-wing counter-protesters.

Members of the right-wing Patriotic Alternative carried placards and wore slogans such as ‘Groom dogs, not children’.

Police managed for the most part to keep the two groups apart.

Aida H Dee tweeted that five right-wing protestors made it into Tate Britain but did not reach the area where the show took place.

 

aida h dee tate britain
Image: Aida H Dee Twitter

 

 

Also: Christian Lobby wants Tassie library defunded over Drag Storytime.

Churches go to war over Drag Queen Bingo.

