Civil unions begin for same-sex couples in Latvia

With civil unions becoming available for gay and lesbian couples in Latvia on July 1, only five EU member states still do not formally recognise same-sex relationships under the law.

Latvia’s civil unions law was passed by the parliament in November last year but it only came into effect on Monday.

Maksims Ringo and Janis Locs became the first Latvian couple to register their relationship as a civil union,

staying up past midnight on June 30 in the capital Riga until the law came into effect.

They exchanged silver rings which they plan to exchange for gold rings if Latvia ever overturns its 2006 constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

“We are together for five and a half years … so for us, it’s mostly practical,” Ringo told the Reuters news agency on Monday.

Better rights but still not equal

Latvian couples who register their relationships as civil unions will have guaranteed hospital visitation rights and improved tax and social security arrangements.

However they will still not be able to adopt children as a couple or adopt their partner’s children and are still not guaranteed inheritance rights if their partner dies.

“The introduction of partnership in Latvia is an important step towards a more equal, inclusive and empathetic society, in which each person feels valued and can realise his or her potential both in personal and professional life,” Latvia’s Life Partners movement leader Kaspars Zālītis said in a statement.

“The introduction of the Institute of Partnership Law is an important signal that all families in Latvia are protected, valued, and recognised.

“This is extremely important for people who have remained invisible to the state, not only in practical matters of everyday life but also emotionally. This long-awaited moment will positively change the lives of many people,”

Latvia’s parliament elected its first openly gay head of state in May, President Edgars Rinkevics.

The five EU holdouts

With this reform coming into effect, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia are left as the only remaining EU states that do not recognise same-sex relationships – though the European Court of Justice has ruled that all EU states must grant married same-sex couples, where at least one partner is an EU citizen, full residency rights and freedom of movement.

Neighbouring Estonia legalised same-sex marriage in June last year, becoming the first Baltic state to do so.

