City of Orlando purchases Pulse Nightclub site

The future of Pulse Nightclub, where 49 people were murdered in 2016, is finally known with the City of Orlando purchasing the site with plans to turn it in to a permanent memorial.

The shooting at Pulse was a targeted attack on the LGBTQIA+ and Queer Latinx community and remains the deadliest incident of violence againts LGBQTIA+ people in the United States.

After a complex legal battle between the owners of Pulse Nightclub Barbara and Rosario Poma and the onePULSE Foundation, the city was asked step in by survivors and the families of victims.

“Creating a memorial to the victims of the Pulse tragedy has been a challenging endeavour, with the current plan for the memorial to be built somewhere besides the actual Pulse site,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

“We recently had the opportunity to meet with and listen to some of the family members of the victims, as well as survivors. They expressed their strong desire for a lasting memorial to be located on the Pulse site. The hurt and pain they shared – now more than seven years since the tragedy – only solidified our belief that the 49 angels deserve a permanent memorial on the Pulse site.

“In the interest of solving challenges in a way that brings our community together in love, acceptance and partnership, which is the enduring legacy of Pulse, we have decided to purchase the land from its current owners. We believe that this is the best and most appropriate way to expedite the creation of a proper memorial for the Pulse tragedy.

“Given that the City has not been a part of this process, our plan is to first acquire the land, and then determine the appropriate next steps. We are committed to taking a thoughtful, collaborative approach to understand the history of the effort to create a memorial up until this point, and then working with the victims’ families and survivors to ensure there is a memorial at the Pulse site that honors the victims, those impacted by the tragedy and pays tribute to the resiliency of Orlando.”

Announcement welcomed by survivors

“It’s past time to create a permanent space created for and by the community where people can grieve, reflect, and honour those stolen,” survivor Brandon Wolf told The Advocate.

“I’m grateful to the mayor for leading us forward on this.”

The city council will vote on the land purchase next Monday.

After the vote, the property sale will close on Oct. 27.

