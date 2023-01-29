Who saw Connecticut as the centre of the drag universe on their Bingo Card? First, all those Nutmeg State queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now, two Connecticut churches go to war over Drag Queen Bingo.

Update: social media posts from the successful event at bottom of the article.

Churches go to war

Two churches stand before me. This is your last chance to impress God and to save yourself from Armageddon. The time has come for you to evangelise for your lives. Good luck, and don’t….

You know the rest.

Once upon a time in a land far away — actually the town of Madison, Connecticut — a church set out to raise money for a youth trip. Young people in the congregation wanted to travel to Appalachia and repair homes in poor communities. To ensure the church’s own financially disadvantaged youth could go on the trip, a minister organised a fundraising event — Drag Queen Bingo!

You know how this ends – but read on. There are more twists and turns than a lost tribe wandering through a Middle Eastern desert.

The First Congregational Church of Madison, established 1707, approached some family-friendly drag queens from a recent Pride Fest to perform at the event. In light of the good cause, the drag queens offered to donate their performances. Bless them.

But there’s always got to be a fly in the ointment… a spoilsport… a wicked witch.

In this case ‘Pastor Mike’ Calo of the small Shoreline church 18 miles away in Old Lyme. Calo and his small congregation took to social media to accuse the drag queens of ‘grooming’, ‘womanface’ and all the usual slanders.

S&M Dinner

Calo excitedly called Bingo! himself after finding a poster for an event one of the drag queens once performed at — an S&M dinner in support of a Mr Bear competition.

But then someone pointed out S&M stood for Spaghetti & Meatballs. Poor love. The post suddenly disappeared.

But it now turns out, someone in this story did once pose as a woman for nefarious and illegal purposes.

Bingo! You guessed it. Pastor Mike Calo, or ‘Mary’ as he once called himself.

Mike Calo is a convicted swindler. The year before he set up Shoreline Church, a court convicted him of inventing a fictitious business to defraud another businessman. When he wished to avoid contact with his victim, Calo posed as a secretary called Mary who emailed to say her boss was in an area of Central America with poor communication.

Prior to that scam, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered Calo to stop publishing misleading newsletters in which he claimed to offer subscribers up to 373% returns.

When a local newspaper approached Calo about the conviction he claimed it was not him but a cousin with the same name. When the paper confirmed his identity, he changed course and spun a line about it all being a big mistake and that he should have fought the charge but didn’t. Blah, blah blah. What’s the extremely ungodly expression I’m looking for? Ah, yes. Full of shit!

First Congregational Church of Madison Drag Queen Bingo

As I type, the drag queens are beating their mugs and volunteers are readying the church hall for Drag Queen Bingo in Madison Connecticut. We will keep you updated. But when churches go to war, the result is rarely pretty.

Update: Congratulations to everyone involved in the successful event.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.