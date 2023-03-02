Church speaks out against attacks on LGBTQI+ during WorldPride

Moderator of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of NSW and the ACT, Rev Simon Hansford has spoken out against the recent attacks on the LGBTQIA+ communities of faith during WorldPride.

In his statement, he condemned the attacks and expressed the Church’s solidarity with the affected communities.

The message comes after an incident last week in which bigots harassed an elderly church member who was painting Rainbow Stairs at the Pitt St Uniting Church in Sydney.

Later, they returned to the site and vandalized the stairs.

A video posted on Instagram by Charlie Bakhos of the Christian Lives Matter Facebook page captured the harassment of an elderly church member at Pitt St Uniting.

The perpetrator of the harassment also remained hidden behind their camera.

Uniting Church responds

Today, Rev Hansford responded to the attacks, emphasizing that the Church vehemently opposes such behavior.

In his statement, Rev Hansford also voiced his solidarity with all communities of faith that have been subjected to attacks.

“Homophobic or transphobic attacks against any community member or individual is vehemently opposed by the Church,” Rev Hansford said.

“We equally deplore attacks against any community of faith.

“We reach out in prayer and support to LGBTIQA+ faith community members and families who have been directly or indirectly affected by these events.

“We’re thankful for the diversity of our Uniting Church community and all those who join with us, for celebration, healing or hope.

“As a Church we are proud of our long-standing commitment to promoting the rights of LGBTIQA+ communities and welcoming people of all backgrounds to our communities and places of worship,” Rev Hansford continued.

“The Uniting Church believes in promoting the rights of LGBTQIA+ communities and welcoming people of all backgrounds to its communities and places of worship.

Following the incident last week, Reverend Josephine Inkpin of Pitt St Uniting took to Twitter to share that the stairs were back and brighter than ever.

