Church of England: Sex is only for straight married couples

Sex is only for married, heterosexual couples, according to the Church of England.

The church has also called for couples – either gay or straight – in civil partnerships to abstain from sexual intercourse. This also extends to couples who have not participated in any kind of civil union.

Last month, Bishops for the C of E issued a pastoral guidance in response to the UK’s introduction of mixed-sex civil partnerships.

They have said civil unions “fall short of God’s purpose for human beings” and couples participating in them should remain abstinent.

“For Christians, marriage – the lifelong union between a man and a woman – remains the proper context for sexual activity,” the Bishops stated.

Even more, the C of E said it aims to “uphold that standard” and approach to sex.

“In its approach to civil partnerships, the Church seeks… to affirm the value of committed, sexually abstinent friendships.”

Same sex marriage legalised in 2013

The United Kingdom legalised same sex marriage back in 2013. Before same sex marriage was legal, gay couples participated in civil unions.

The Civil Partnership Act, introduced in 2005, allowed the recognition of gay couples’ unions. Last year, the Act was amended to include unions between heterosexual couples.

The C of E says it will not be possible to accept civil partnerships under God’s teachings.

“Because of the ambiguity about the place of sexual activity within civil partnerships of both sorts, and the church’s teaching that marriage between a man and a woman is the proper context for sexual intercourse, we do not believe it is possible for the church unconditionally to accept civil partnerships as unequivocally reflecting the teaching of the church.”

The bishops also assert blessings to those participating in civil partnerships will not be offered.

“The Church of England should not provide services of blessing for those who register a civil partnership.”

The Church has also asserted its “teaching on sexual ethics remains unchanged”.

Twitter reacts to Church’s ‘guidance’

People have taken to Twitter in response to the C of E’s pastoral guidance.

And many believe it is insensitive and have condemned the church for its statements.

The Church of England: “What we’re saying is humans have no other purpose in God’s eyes except for breeding. That’s it. We’re here to reproduce and spread like a virus, crushing all other life. That’s our interpretation of stuff some guys wrote in the desert two millennia ago.” — Signor Da Vinci (@shootcutdrop) January 24, 2020

No one tell the church of England that people have been having sex outside of marriage for thousands of years. — SpooKcAEk (@fuckcaek) January 24, 2020

Yeah okay Church of England. You can’t stop anyone lol, why try to go backwards? We’re moving on as a society, don’t go setting fires again. pic.twitter.com/aYmrNUsnMR — Eowyn (@chaoticc_babeyy) January 24, 2020

