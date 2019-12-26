Christmas Eve firebombing of ‘gay Jesus’ comedy troupe

Molotov cocktails were lobbed at the offices of Brazilian comedy troupe Porta dos Fundos on Christmas Eve. Earlier in December, the troupe released a Netflix film that portrays a gay Jesus Christ.

After the bombs set the offices ablaze, a security guard managed to contain the flames. No one suffered any injury in the attack.

Despite that, Porta dos Fundos tweeted that the attack endangered passers-by and other buildings in the street.

The troupe also said they made security camera footage of the incident available to the authorities. They expected action to find and punish the perpetrators.

“However, our priority right now is the safety of the entire team that works with us.

Once we have more details, we will speak again.”

“We anticipate that we will move on, more united, stronger, more inspired, and confident that the country will survive this storm of hatred and love will prevail along with freedom of speech.”

The ‘gay Jesus’ movie

The troupe’s movie The First Temptation of Christ caused a storm of protest following its release on Netflix. It portays Jesus bringing home his boyfriend to meet his family.

Two million people signed a petition asking Netflix to remove the film.

However, the troupe won an International Emmy for their last holiday special. It portrayed Jesus and the disciples after a night of heavy drinking, drugs, and fighting.

Brazil

Following the release of the movie, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo described the special as ‘garbage’.

Of course, the entire Bolsonaro family seem to take turns making news for either corruption or homophobia. Indeed, just two months ago, Bolsonaro Jr tweeted an image of himself with an assault rifle beside an image of the new Argentinian president’s son in drag.

