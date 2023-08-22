Christina Aguilera returns for first Aussie show in 15 years

Brace yourself, Xtina stans — the queen is back!

Grammy Award-winning pop icon Christina Aguilera has just announced her highly-anticipated return to Australia for a super special one-off performance.

The performance will be part of the Victorian Government’s ALWAYS LIVE programme, a 17-day statewide celebration of contemporary live music running from the 24th Nov to the 10th of December.

The performance will mark Christina Aguilera’s first performance in Australia since 2008, when she toured for the release of her 2006 album ‘Back to Basics.’

Star-studded program

Last year’s program saw a line-up of incredibly talented artists, both local and international, including pop princess Dua Lipa.

This year’s program, however, looks to be just as star-studded, with over 165 artists across over 60 events joining Christina.

The program will include outdoor music festival Summer Camp, which will see UK disco queen Jessie Ware and drag powerhouse Trixie Mattel headlining.

Music In the Park will also be returning, featuring artists such as The Cat Empire, The Veronicas and Budjerah.

While Swedish DJ and Producer Eric Prydz will put on an exclusive show at Rod Laver Arena, delivering his internationally acclaimed 3D visual show, HOLO.

Premier Daniel Andrews also shared his excitement for the program, saying:

“ALWAYS LIVE’s 2023 program offers something for everyone – it’s set to fill venues across Victoria, attract visitors and boost business while celebrating our state’s outstanding music and events industry.”

Tickets on sale next week

Christina Aguilera will be performing a “one-off, open-air” concert at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Saturday, November 25th to kick off the 17-day program.

As many Xtina fans are noting, the performance will be the first time the Six-time Grammy Award-winner will have the chance to debut tracks from her albums Bionic (2010), Lotus (2012), Liberation (2018) and Aguilera (2022) to Australian audiences.

Tickets will be going on sale from 12pm on the 30th August.

