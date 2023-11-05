Christianity and the fall of the Roman Empire

Newly appointed Speaker of the US House of Representatives homophobe Mike Johnson becomes the latest propagandist for the nonsense that gay sex led to the fall of the Roman Empire.

“Some credit to the fall of Rome to not only the deprivation of the society and the loss of morals, but also to the rampant homosexual behaviour that was condoned by the society.”

It’s a claim commonly espoused by God-awful God-botherers. Hateful trolls frequently post it as fact on social media. But it is pure, unadulterated bullshit.

Because by the time the Roman Empire fell, gay sex had become a crime and Christians had been in charge for well over a century.

The Western Roman Empire ended in 476 when an invading barbarian king deposed the last emperor. By that time, Rome had been ruled by Christian emperors since Constantine converted in about 313. Christianity became the state religion in 380.

But gay sex fell into legal disfavour almost parallel with the rise of Christianity. It had attracted the death penalty for almost a century before the fall of the Roman Empire.

The Pax Romana

Indeed, Rome’s glory days occurred in the first two centuries of the empire — during the time before moralistic emperors criminalised gay sex. The years of the Pax Romana, the empire’s heyday, also saw the rule of the most notoriously debauched emperors.

So, according to Mike Johnson’s logic, lots of gay sex leads to stability and prosperity.

The fall of the Roman Empire

Rome fell for many reasons.

In The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, famed English historian Gibbon placed a lot of blame on the adoption of Christianity for the ancient superpower’s demise.

It was more complex than that. Google is your friend if you want to know more.

But…

Know this one thing.

Gay sex did not contribute to the fall of the Roman Empire.

Christianity did!

