Red carpet fixture Christian Wilkins has shown he’s “always liked” wearing dresses, posting an adorable throwback photo of himself as a child.

The 29-year-old socialite posted the childhood snap to his Instagram Stories, grinning while playing dress-up in a striped outfit and heels.

He captioned the childhood snap (below), “She’s always liked herself a slip dress and a heel,” with a laughing emoji.

Earlier this year, Christian Wilkins wore a white backless gown to the TV Week Logie Awards.

He later opened up to SBS’ Insight program about the disturbing backlash he received. He told the program he copped a torrent of abuse online after the Logies.

“I received, without any exaggeration, thousands of negative trolling comments,” Christian recalled.

“People telling me to OD, people telling me that I’m a disgrace.

“I was very surprised to find out the patriarchy was so flimsy that it could be taken down by a piece of white silk.

“To be completely honest, I was actually really shocked at what my alleged crime was compared to what the response was.”

Christian Wilkins also told Insight about one cruel and personal sledge he frequently receives from the trolls.

He said many tell him his dad, entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins, would be “ashamed” of his son over the way he dresses.

“I think the reason that I’m able to go out there and do what I do and wear what I wear is because I know that that’s not true,” he said.

“I know for a fact that I actually make my parents very proud.

“As a kid, I always kind of loved anything that was pink and sparkly.

“I was never necessarily encouraged to wear dresses. But my parents said, if I wanted to, they would absolutely allow me to.”

Christian Wilkin’s dad Richard Wilkins responds to trolls

In July, Christian’s dad Richard Wilkins publicly hit back after a troll had hurled that cruel and personal dig at Christian for his Logies dress.

But the “proud dad” wasn’t having it, defending his son on Instagram.

“To anyone who dares to suggest that I am in any way ‘ashamed’ of my son Christian… for whatever reason… You are wrong!” he wrote.

“I could not be more proud!! He is an exceptional human being who will leave his stamp on the world long after his detractors have disappeared.

“I love you unconditionally.”

