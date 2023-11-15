Entertainment

Christian Wilkins nude dress: ARIA Awards Red Carpet

Christian wilkins nude dress aria awards red carpet
Image: Screen Shot YouTube

Christian Wilkins’ nude dress turned heads as the socialite bared almost all as he interviewed stars on the ARIA Awards red carpet.

Scroll down for the vid.

Starting off the red carpet walks, Christian Wilkins is the first to turn heads at this year’s ATIA Awards Red Carpet.

He’s paired the sheer gown with a loud pink eyeshadow look, a slick back ponytail and a pair of platform black leather heels.

The actor-and-model is one of the co-hosts for the awards tonight, alongside Rhys Nicholson, Bridgette Hustwaite, Tommy Little and Brooke Boney. He is currently interviewing celebs as they arrive on the red carpet alongside Hustwaite, who wears a tiered, tule pink dress.

Check out the live stream of the Aria Awards Red Carpet

