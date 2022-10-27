Christian Wilkins: ‘masculinity prioritised as the ideal’

Model and Melbourne Cup Festival ambassador Christian Wilkins says he struggles to find someone who values his feminine side, describing the gay community as prioritising masculinity as an ideal.

Expect to hear a lot more from Christian Wilkins in the lead-up to the Melbourne Cup next Tuesday. That is no doubt what a Melbourne Cup ambassador is paid for. To garner headlines in advance of the massive gambling splurge.

In an interview with News, Christian said he is happily single.

“Within the gay community, I feel like masculinity is still very much prioritised as the ideal, and I definitely struggle to find someone that appreciates the fact that I can still be him and feminine.

“But on the flip side, I’m so good doing me right now. My friends are like, ‘Now’s the time you’re going to meet the love of your life.’ And I’m like, ‘I ain’t got time to meet the love of my life.’”

Pronouns

Other than being the son of a television personality, Christian Wilkins is best known for ignoring gender conventions in dress. While he undoubtedly trades on the family name, he deserves credit for defying bigots and dressing how he likes. He could have chosen an easier route and not endured relentless criticism from people who really should mind their own bloody business.

He told News that he identifies as male.

“I do get asked [about pronouns] a lot. I think that all gender is non-binary, and at no point do I look at myself and I’m like, ‘I’m a man.’ But he/him still just does resonate with me more than they/them.

“I’d say that I’m non-binary, but I also still very much see myself in he/him pronouns.

“I think that we’re constantly discovering ourselves. It’s not like I feel conflicted enough to constantly be looking in and being like, ‘What sits right with me?’ I’m just living my life and if at some point, something feels more reflective of who I am, then sure, I’ll say it. But for right now, I feel very comfortable and very happy.”

