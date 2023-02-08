Christian Lobby wants library defunded over Drag Storytime

The first Drag Storytime at a Tasmanian library has completely sold out next week despite sad backlash from the Australian Christian Lobby and some Tasmanian politicians.

The Launceston Library is holding the Drag Storytime next Wednesday (February 15) in celebration of TasPRIDE and World Pride 2023.

Tasmania drag queen Pussay Poppins is hosting the event as Miss Poppins. The free event, for children aged two to five and their parents, is sold out.

“Frock up, dress up and throw on a tiara for Drag Storytime [with] an engaging selection of stories and songs,” the promo reads.

Miss Poppins will read kid’s books Frockodile and Whitney & Britney Chicken Divas at the library.

But the Australian Christian Lobby is furious and wants the “harmful” event shut down and the library “defunded” for “indoctrinating” and “sexualising” toddlers and “encouraging gender dysphoria” [sic].

ACL Tasmanian director Christopher Brohier described drag shows as “adult entertainment”. He complained Drag Storytime is “not what Tasmanian parents expect their government to promote as toddlers’ entertainment”.

Brohier demanded his state’s Education Minister Roger Jaensch intervene and “stop Tasmanian toddlers being introduced to drag culture”.

But Jaensch said that wouldn’t happen.

“That’s an event that’s organised by Libraries Tasmania,” the MP told ABC News.

“They plan and run hundreds of events across our libraries every year. A lot of them are in line with special themed weeks, like TasPride week, seniors week, 26Ten literacy week.

“I’m advised that it’s a ticketed event. Parents need to decide if their kids attend that. I’m not going to step in and make that decision for everybody.”

Drag Storytime ‘fun and inclusive’

Asked for his thoughts, Tasmania Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said he “wouldn’t be taking his children” and he thinks “a lot of people would express concern”.

“It’s important that parental choice be the determining factor here,” he said.

But Lynn Jarvis from LGBTIQ+ group Working it Out rubbished any attempts to make the event “sound dangerous and subversive.”

“Anyone who’s seen a Drag Storytime will tell you, what you get is a bunch of very happy children from a performer who knows how to make them laugh,” she told the Examiner.

Announcing the event, Launceston Library said Drag Storytimes “are held in libraries around Australia and the world to promote diversity.”

“If you prefer other ways of expressing diversity to your children, this event will be fun, friendly and inclusive, but it may not be for you,” the Library said.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.