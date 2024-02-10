“Christian Lives Matter” target drag story time in Sydney

Inner West councillors were present at the start of the event. Photo: Inner West Council.

A group of men allegedly linked to the “Christian Lives Matters” group tried to disrupt a drag queen story time event in the Inner West on Saturday but were moved on by police.

The men tried to gain access to the event that was being hosted in Marrickville Library but seemed out of place so police were called.

Police arrived and the men were turned away but they continued to bang on the Library’s windows after leaving the building.

The families inside the library were unaware of what was happening outside the library and the event itself continued uninterupted.

The event was supported by the Inner West Council and was hosted by drag queen Joyce Maynge.

Maynge told Instagram based news outfit Gay Sydney News who broke the story, “there was actually no disruption to the event whatsoever.”

“I was telling stories and singing songs to a packed room of smiling happy faces.”

“It was only after the event that I learned there were a couple of naysayers who were outside the library.”

The men are believed to be linked to the “Christian Lives Matters” group that attacked LGBTIQA+ protesters who were picketing near a church that was hosting a speaking event for Mark Latham in 2023.

During that incident the protesters had to be evacuated by police as they were punched and had glass bottles thrown at them.

Individuals associated with that group also vandalised a George Michael mural in Erskineville in November of 2017.

The alleged leader of that group is Christian Sukkar and witnesses told Gay Sydney News that they believe they saw him outside the library with the men around the time of the incident.

Inner West Council Mayor Darcy Byrne has said that the council will continue to hold drag story time events and will not not back down because of this incident.

“We stand in solidarity with rainbow families and against bigotry & discrimination,” Byrne said after attending the event,” Byrne said.

“We were proud and enthusiastic to open Drag Storytime at the magnificent Marrickville Library this morning.

“The Inner West is a safe place for all our citizens.”

Another similar event that had been organised by the ABC in Rockdale was cancelled after online threats.

