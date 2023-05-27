Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth fans excited by Thor’s Hammer

Destiny Rogers
chris hemsworth thor
Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is famed for his sculpted body. However, a recent clip of him working out attracted comment for a particular body part – something euphemistically termed Thor’s Hammer.

Scroll down for the vid.

Chris Hemsworth posted clips of his training session to Instagram. Shirtless and wearing just gym shorts and a baseball cap, he performs ball squats, push-ups, pull-ups and boxing drills.

“Good little session. Finishing it strong with some core,” he posted.

“Our fearless founder leading by example.” replied centrfit, the health and fitness app he founded. “If you want to get more from your core like @ChrisHemsworth our new 28 Days of Core program is ready when you are.”

In the two days since the Thor actor posted the clip, it’s already achieved over 17 million views. But it seems a lot of fans are not watching for fitness tips.

“Are we seeing it or just ignoring it?” asked one.

“I know what part I’m watching, especially in that last one! Now we know where Thor keeps his hammer,” replied another.

Yep. Everyone was determined to nail their own little hammer joke. Just a couple more before the vid.

“So they let you keep the hammer?”

“Watched it multiple times… that last exercise I swear I could see Thor’s hammer, lucky wife.”

Chris Hemsworth working out

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Meanwhile… here’s Chris Hemsworth working out back in 2017.

He proved an ally that same year, posting on Instagram for Aussies to “Vote now for marriage equality.”

REVIEW: Kiwi Director Works His Magic On ‘Thor: Ragnarok.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

GFlip Married
Chrishell Stause and G Flip tie the knot
Lana Del Rey and ex Sean Larkin
‘It’s personal’: Lana Del Rey’s revenge on ex to promote new album
zoe terakes ellie and abbie non-binary gender aacta awards wentworth
Actor Zoe Terakes shares news of gender-affirming surgery
Yiannopoulos teams up with Kanye West
Match made in hell: Milo Yiannopoulos teams up with Kanye West
Aaron Carter
Singer Aaron Carter found dead at age 34
Instagram photo of socialite Christian Wilkins in a pink, purple and orange dress Melbourne Cup ambassador masculinity
Christian Wilkins shares throwback photo wearing a dress as a kid