Chris Hemsworth fans excited by Thor’s Hammer

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is famed for his sculpted body. However, a recent clip of him working out attracted comment for a particular body part – something euphemistically termed Thor’s Hammer.

Chris Hemsworth posted clips of his training session to Instagram. Shirtless and wearing just gym shorts and a baseball cap, he performs ball squats, push-ups, pull-ups and boxing drills.

“Good little session. Finishing it strong with some core,” he posted.

“Our fearless founder leading by example.” replied centrfit, the health and fitness app he founded. “If you want to get more from your core like @ChrisHemsworth our new 28 Days of Core program is ready when you are.”

In the two days since the Thor actor posted the clip, it’s already achieved over 17 million views. But it seems a lot of fans are not watching for fitness tips.

“Are we seeing it or just ignoring it?” asked one.

“I know what part I’m watching, especially in that last one! Now we know where Thor keeps his hammer,” replied another.

Yep. Everyone was determined to nail their own little hammer joke. Just a couple more before the vid.

“So they let you keep the hammer?”

“Watched it multiple times… that last exercise I swear I could see Thor’s hammer, lucky wife.”

Chris Hemsworth working out

