Chris Evans slams those ‘homophobic’ men planning a ‘stright pride parade’

Chris Evans has criticised the “homophobic” organisers of a “straight pride parade” in Boston.

A group of three men made headlines for planning the parade to “fight for the right of straights everywhere.”

The group also claim heterosexuals are an “oppressed majority” and they want an “S” for “straight” added to the LGBTIQ acronym.

But Captain America star Chris Evans wasn’t having it, tweeting, “Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!!

“Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade?

“Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??”

Evans continued by sharing a post from heterosexual author James Fell condemning such events.

He added, “Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing.

“For those who don’t understand the difference, see below.

“Instead of going immediately to anger (which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand) take a moment to search for empathy and growth.”

Pride Month celebrations underway in the US

Chris Evans has long been a LGBTIQ ally, including speaking out against anti-LGBTIQ legislation and rhetoric in the US.

Pride Month celebrations are underway in the US, with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising celebrated this year.

