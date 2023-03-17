US celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has confirmed he and The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage are together and “very much in love”.

The two men went official on Instagram last month with couple shots from a holiday together.

Chris has now appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, and confirmed their relationship after she asked point blank about his dating life.

“Yeah, actually,” he told Drew on her talk show.

“I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.

“Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

And Drew’s talk show confirmed the Chris’ “special someone” is Lukas when the pair’s holiday photos flashed up on screen.

“Oh my god, look at you guys. His name is Lukas Gage… looking like an ad for something I just want to be a part of,” she said.

“You are like the world’s great catch… I can’t think of anyone who deserves happiness more.”

Here’s to love! 💛 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage. pic.twitter.com/xKBA9vm1j2 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 15, 2023

Lukas Gage has role in Netflix drama You

Last week, Lukas Gage said he wasn’t a fan of the discussion about his dating life, and clapped back at a cruel dig from gay blogger Perez Hilton on the subject in a now-deleted tweet.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is based in Los Angeles. He’s previously worked with big stars like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

Actor Lukas Gage joined the first ensemble cast of The White Lotus in 2021. In one episode, Lukas’ character Dillon was famously sprung getting rimmed by his boss, Murray Bartlett’s Armond.

Just recently, the actor appeared in the fourth season of Netflix drama You. He plays Adam, an obnoxious socialite in a straight relationship who asks his male staff to satisfy a secret kink in episode two.

