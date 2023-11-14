Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage divorce after six months

Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage after a wild Vegas wedding and six months of marriage.

Chris, who works as Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist, married The White Lotus actor in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on April 22.

Kim Kardashian officiated the ceremony, and Shania Twain was also there, serenading the couple with You’re Still the One.

But now TMZ and People report the couple separated on November 10. In divorce documents, Chris Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences”.

The couple sparked ~relationship rumors~ just a few months earlier when Chris first shared photos together of a Mexico holiday in February.

Chris and Lukas both shared their wedding on social media, posting photos from the Vegas nuptials.

Chris wrote a “big thank you” to Kim and Shania, while Lukas quoted Nicki Minaj in his post, writing, “ring finger where the rock is.”

As recently as a fortnight ago, the couple went out with friends for Halloween. Lukas and Chris wore Beetlejuice and The Joker costumes.

Awkwardly, just last week the couple’s wedding featured in an episode of Chris’ boss’ reality show The Kardashians, streaming in Australia on Disney+.

The episode showed Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s wedding planning and also captured the moment when Chris asked Kim to officiate the wedding.

“The three-time divorceé you want to be your minister?” Kim asked in response, before agreeing to register as a celebrant.

But even more awkwardly, Kim sits down with Chris and asks him to get a pre-nuptial agreement with Lukas Gage in a chat before the wedding.

“Wait, you have to get a pre-nup. Can I mention that in front of him?” Kim asks Chris.

Kim went on, quoting her ex-husband Kanye West, “I don’t care what you have, who you are, what you do… We want pre-nup. We want pre-nup.”

Both TMZ and People confirmed the couple have an pre-nuptial agreement in place.

Neither Chris Appleton nor Lukas Gage have commented publicly on the divorce.

