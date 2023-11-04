Choices as George Michael joins Rock Hall of Fame

Those were some choices! George Michael has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Miguel, Adam Levine and Carrie Underwood performed a medley of the late singer’s hits during the ceremony.

Levine and Underwood seem strange choices. Miguel was a good fit for Careless Whisper. However, Levine’s Faith left this listener uncommitted while the last thing Underwood deserved was One More Try.

Watch the clips and decide for yourself

Miguel: Careless Whisper

Adam Levine: Faith

I was afraid this would happen……… Adam Levine doesn’t belong anywhere near George Michael’s music or the Rock and Roll HOF no matter how big of a sham the institution is lol https://t.co/cykvHWD4O8 — District (@idlersDream_) November 4, 2023

Carrie Underwood: One More Try

Andrew Ridgeley inducts George Michael into Hall of Fame

Childhood friend and the other half of Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley, said George’s induction would have delighted and flattered him.

“George was one of the greatest singers of our time, his voice was sublime. His pain healed ours and his grace gave hope.”

Other 2023 inductees into the Rock Hall of Fame were Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, the Spinners, and Willie Nelson.

