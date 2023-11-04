World

Choices as George Michael joins Rock Hall of Fame

george michael rock hall of fame
Image: Twitter Screencap

Those were some choices! George Michael has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Miguel, Adam Levine and Carrie Underwood performed a medley of the late singer’s hits during the ceremony.

Levine and Underwood seem strange choices. Miguel was a good fit for Careless Whisper. However, Levine’s Faith left this listener uncommitted while the last thing Underwood deserved was One More Try.

Watch the clips and decide for yourself

Miguel: Careless Whisper

Adam Levine: Faith

Carrie Underwood: One More Try

Andrew Ridgeley inducts George Michael into Hall of Fame

Childhood friend and the other half of Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley, said George’s induction would have delighted and flattered him.

“George was one of the greatest singers of our time, his voice was sublime. His pain healed ours and his grace gave hope.”

Other 2023 inductees into the Rock Hall of Fame were Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, the Spinners, and Willie Nelson.

Want More George Michael?

QNews coverboy Fadi Fawaz and the superstar – Fadi a Brisbane boy.

New Wham! doco looks at George Michael’s struggle with sexuality.

Kenny Goss recalls ‘fateful day’ of Geroge’s 1998 arrest and outing.

