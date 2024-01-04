Chocolate Boxx hosts Drag Storytime at Shelf Lovers bookshop

Brisbane drag queen Chocolate Boxx is hosting a free Drag Storytime this month at indie LGBTQIA+ bookstore Shelf Lovers.

Shelf Lovers opened in Wooloowin last July, and the family-owned bookshop proudly offers an extensive, curated LGBTQIA+ collection.

Before Christmas, the team held their first free, family-friendly Drag Storytime. Drag queen Dolly Kicks (below) read Pink Santa by Aussie author Tanya Hennessy.

The team always hoped to make it a monthly event, and Shelf Lovers have partnered with Queer and Here to host the next Drag Storytime in a few weeks.

First Nations performer Chocolate Boxx (above) will read to the young ones at the bookstore on January 20 from 3 pm.

The event is free, but attendees are asked to make a gold coin donation on the day to Aboriginal and LGBTIQA+-led Dreamtime Aroha.

Registration is essential for the event via the Shelf Lovers website here.

‘Everyone is welcome’ at Shelf Lovers in Brisbane

LGBTQIA+ bookstore Shelf Lovers first opened in early July last year in Wooloowin, a suburb in inner north Brisbane.

As well as Drag Storytime, the bookstore also hosts other events including book circles for both teenage and adult readers.

Shelf Lovers owner Kat said the team want to create a “safe space and sense of community” for readers, as well as help them easily find LGBTQIA+ and romance-themed books in one spot.

“When establishing the store, it was very important to us that Shelf Lovers be a safe space where everyone’s welcome,” Kat said.

