ChillOut Festival wants to host biggest ever Drag Storytime

Victoria’s ChillOut Festival has invited everyone to come along as they attempt to host Australia’s biggest-ever Drag Storytime on Saturday.

Australia’s longest-running regional LGBTQIA+ festival returns to Daylesford, Victoria this Labour Day weekend from Thursday (March 7) to Monday (March 11).

There’s a big lineup of events on across the beautiful towns of Daylesford and Hepburn Springs across 2024’s Boots and Bling-themed weekend.

On Saturday, drag performers Art Simone (pictured above), Frock Hudson, Gabriella Labucci, and ABC star Nate Byrne will host a big outdoor Drag Storytime event in Victoria Park.

The Drag Storytime event is at 3pm and is free. It will follow ChillOut’s Youth Muster In the Park and Rainbow Family Picnic In The Park, which kick off earlier in the day.

Art Simone and Nate Byrne will MC in the Park from 11am, with free kids activities all day.

Courtney Act and Spankie Jackzon at ChillOut

There are over 50 events on the ChillOut Festival calendar. Drag superstar Courtney Act and Drag Race Down Under winner Spankie Jackzon are travelling there to show their queer country pride this year.

Courtney will join Nate Byrne in hosting events including the Bush Dance and the Carnival. Spankie Jackzon will appear at multiple events, including the Carnival.

Sunday’s Carnival event follows the annual Street Parade along Daylesford’s main drag.

Also on the Carnival lineup are Rogue Traders Natalie Bassingthwaighte and James Ash, Kween Kong, Sexy Galexy, Dolly Diamond and more.

Courtney said ahead of her first ChillOut trip, “I am absolutely thrilled to finally set foot in Daylesford for ChillOut 2024.

“After hearing countless fabulous stories about this gem of a town and its vibrant community, I’m ready to sprinkle a little Courtney Act sparkle on the festivities.”

Tickets to the entire ChillOut Festival program are on sale now.

