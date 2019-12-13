Australians to attempt world record for largest human rainbow

The organisers of the ChillOut Festival in regional Victoria will attempt to break the world record for largest human rainbow.

ChillOut is Australia’s longest-running and biggest regional LGBTIQ pride festival. It’s on in March every year in Daylesford, around 108 kilometres northwest of Melbourne.

Advertisements

On March 7, 2020, festival organisers want to break the world record and also serve as “a collective symbol of solidarity and acceptance for the LGBTIQ community.”

“We are attempting the World Record to create the largest Human Rainbow,” ChillOut organisers said.

“We’re calling for 30,000 community members, allies, families, and supporters to come together to celebrate and show the world that we support queer country pride.

“Come and show your support for the LGBTQI+ community in this visual demonstration of solidarity.

“Together, we can show the world that Australians believe in equality and diversity.”

Philippines university set world record for largest human rainbow

⁠

According to the Guiness Book of World Records, the current record holder is the Philippines (pictured, above).

The Polytechnic University of the Philippines mobilised 30,365 participants wearing rainbw-coloured shirts on September 18, 2004.

The crowd gathered at the Qurino Grandstand, Rizal Park, in Manila.

Now the ChillOut Festival will try and break that record. Organisers need at least 30,366 people clad in rainbow on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Tickets to the event are available through Eventbrite. Each ticket also comes with a t-shirt that participants can keep.

The 2020 ChillOut festival lineup features a host of parties, entertainment and sporting events around Daylesford in March.

For more details, visit the Facebook page or website here.

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.