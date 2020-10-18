Chief Minister Andrew Barr wins ACT Labor 6th term of govt

Canberrans awoke this morning to a front-page photo of Chief Minister Andrew Barr walking into an election victory party holding the hand of his husband Anthony Toms. The election saw ACT Labor build on earlier victories to win a sixth term of government.

Andrew Barr and Anthony Toms entered the post-election victory party to the tune of Lady Gaga’s ‘Edge of Glory’.

The election result became obvious early in the night. Over 70% of eligible voters cast their vote before election day. The ACT allows voters to indicate their choices via either a paper ballot or an electronic voting screen. With most voters taking the computerised option, much of the vote count occurred almost instantaneously.

Labor governs in the ACT with the support of Greens who increased their vote at this election. With 80% of the vote counted, Labor experienced a 0.1% drop in vote while the Greens enjoyed a 3.6% swing to them. That came at the expense of the Liberals who suffered a 3% swing against them.

While the Liberal opposition campaigned mainly on cost of living issues, Chief Minister Andrew Barr campaigned on his record as a safe pair of hands during the pandemic.

He told the victory party, “In this most challenging of years, Canberrans have turned to a strong and experienced government.”

His win came on the same day New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern romped home in a resounding electoral victory. Queensland also votes later this month with polls currently indicating a return to government for Labor’s Annastacia Palaszczuk.

#auspol CANBERRA GOES GA-GA: Re-elected ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr walks in to Lady Gaga’s Edge of Glory while holding his husband Tony’s hand. #ACTVotes2020 #actvotes pic.twitter.com/vhq4h0CIlv — Lord – Sir Thomas Wynn (@mister_wynn) October 17, 2020

Chief Minister Andrew Barr

Andrew Barr became Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory in 2014, making him the country’s first openly gay government leader. He and Anthony Toms married two years ago on their 20th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of civil unions in the ACT.

